Second-half rally not enough for Racer women against Bruins

MURRAY — The Murray State women’s basketball team never quit Saturday against Belmont, but the effort was not enough to prevent a 66-54 Bruin win at the CFSB Center.
The Racers were just not able to find the bucket Saturday, as they only scored seven field goals in the half despite shooting around 30% from both the floor and three-point range. Belmont was able to take advantage of the poor shooting by the Racers and used their own 48.3% shooting for a 21-1 run to push the lead out to 20. Murray State made a 7-3 run to end the half, but were only able to cut the lead to 16 before halftime.
In the second half, the two teams went back and forth at the beginning of the third quarter before Murray State ended the third quarter on a 10-1 run to cut the lead to six. The Racers eventually cut the lead to four with just over eight minutes to play, but that would be as close as they got, as Belmont outscored them 17-9 from that point to secure the win.
Hannah McKay led Murray State with 12 points, while Macey Turley and Katelyn Young each finished with 11. McKay also led MSU in the rebound column with eight, while Laci Hawthorne followed with seven and Turley and Young added six a piece.
