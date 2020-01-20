CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Basketball is a game of runs and the Racers found themselves on the wrong side of a 10-0 run to start the game against the Southeast Missouri Redhawks, but they turned it around quickly with a few runs of their own and took a 41-31 lead to the half.
Sadly the next run to come was via the Redhawks in the third quarter when they stormed back via a 24-1 run. They carried that into the fourth quarter and the Racers were never able to get back in it. The 88-73 loss dropped the Racers to 1-5 in OVC play and 0-4 on the road.
The Racers were outscored 57-32 in the second half and head coach Rechelle Turner said they just didn’t get it done in any facet of the game in the second half.
“We made shots in the first half, which obviously allowed us to do what we did, and we got nine stops,” Turner said on the 1340 WNBS postgame show. “When you get stops and are making shots you can build momentum, but then we came out in the second half and we just never were locked in. We never got a stop. We never made shots. It was just one of those situations where it just continued to snowball, but right now with the injuries we just don’t have a whole lot of kids to play and we’re fighting an uphill battle there.”
The biggest injury blow came in the form of Sadie Hill, who was unavailable for the game against SEMO, considering the last time the Racers played SEMO, Hill scored a career-high 19 points.
Without her. Murray State had just three scorers make big impacts. Macey Turley scored 25 points, Alexis Burpo scored 20 points, and Lex Mayes scored 13 in the loss. The Racers also got 9 points out of Macie Gibson, all in the first half on 3-3 from the three-point line, but her second half was very lackluster, going 0-4 from the field.
“The bottom line is that’s a good team,” Turner said. “Tessia Thompson is a great player and they play hard and they make big shots. That’s what the bottom line is. We knew this year was going to be difficult. We knew that we were going to be behind the eight-ball with the transfers late and those types of things but all you can continue to do is learn, prepare, and perform because we’re not just playing for this year.”
Some other areas of concern for the Racers included turnovers, they had 23, and defensive rebounding, they allowed SEMO 18 offensive boards that resulted in 24 second-chance points.
That’s what happens with a young team that is growing game to game. They will make mistakes. They will have stretches that they don’t look very good, but Turner has a lot of faith in this group and knows they can get there.
“We want to win. I despise losing,” Turner said. “I’m not used to losing, and it’s hard on me and it’s hard that I cannot put a better product for our fans and Racer basketball right now, but part of this is the process we have to go through to get to where we want to be.”
“I told the kids, ‘You can’t do anything about the past but you can work your way into a way to change the future, and we have 12 games left to get ourselves into the tournament. That’s the only goal right now, to get ourselves to the tournament and see what happens.”
That push to the conference tournament continues on Thursday against Belmont when the Racers return home for the first time in four games.
