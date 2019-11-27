MURRAY — The first, third, and fourth quarters were decided by a total of two points, but the second quarter was won by the Racers (4-2) 21-8, en route to a 77-62 win for the women’s basketball team over the Red Wolves from Arkansas State.
Head coach Rechelle Turner made a defensive change in the second quarter that altered the outcome. She inserted Sadie Hill into the lineup and her energy and effort took Peyton Martin out of the flow of the offense. Prior to the change, Martin had 11 points and was scoring at will under the basket. Hill put a stop to that.
“Sadie Hill was the adjustment,” Turner said. “I thought she changed the whole complexion of the game when we put her in, in the last part of the second quarter. I mean, her toughness and her fight, and her grit, just took it to a whole new level and everybody really gets excited because they know she’s going to give it everything…I think she took it to her (Martin) instead of allowing her to take it to us and to me that was the difference in the game.”
Martin failed to score for the remainder of the first half after the adjustment and the Murray State offense found a good flow to take a big lead to the half. They shot 27% from the floor during the second and outscored the Red Wolves (1-5) by 13 points in the quarter.
“I think we were just a little bit more patient and we were running our sets,” Turner said. “We were setting good screens and we figured out what to do on their switches. We changed up a couple of our plays. We ran some more motion than we did ball screen action because we weren’t getting a whole lot of stuff out of that, and that opened up some driving avenues and it also opened up some backdoor cuts that allowed us to get easy baskets.”
Point guard Macey Turley led the Racers with 28 points and was a perfect 11-11 from the free-throw line. She is now shooting 94% from the charity stripe. The entire team shot 22-26 from the free-throw line in the game as they iced it away late with the Red Wolves fouling to try to save time.
“We spend a lot of time, just as much as we can, in practice just shooting a bunch of free throws,” Lex Mayes said. “That’s one thing coach Turner emphasizes because one of these days when we don’t knock them down they are going to come back to bite us. So we work a lot on that.”
Mayes was second on the team with 18 points and went 6-7 from the free-throw line. Other double-digit scorers for the Racers were Laci Hawthorne, 12, and Alexis Burpo, 10. The Racers scored 23 points off of turnovers, 18 on second chance looks, and 12 in the fast break.
Next up for the Racers is a December 3 trip to Evansville.
