MURRAY — A split of the opening two conference games was more than the Racers could have hoped for as they faced two straight opponents that will more than likely be in the conference tournament at the end of the season.
Headed to halftime, head coach Rechelle Turner felt fortunate that her team was only down by five points considering Macey Turley’s foul trouble and the flow of the game with her on the bench.
“They held ground. That’s the bottom line,” Turner said. “We were lucky not to be down more than five in the first half, and that’s what you have to do — next man up — people have got to be willing to be uncomfortable sometimes, and when Macey’s not in the game we put people in uncomfortable situations. I was really proud of what the kids did and what they were able to accomplish.”
That all changed in the second half as Turley resumed her spot at the point guard position and ran the offense with precision, but it was another player that was the big difference in the game for the Racers, especially in the second half. Sophomore guard, Sadie Hill had a career-high 19 points and scored every one of her points in the second half to guide the Racers to their first conference victory of the year 70-62 over Southeast Missouri.
“It was just built up adrenaline in the locker room at the half,” Hill said of her huge scoring night. “We went in there and we had a gameplan that we were going to come out no matter what, and pretty or ugly we were going to win. I just felt like with that energy I needed to step up and help my team win.”
Her contributions didn’t stop at scoring the ball. Hill finished the night with five steals, five rebounds, and one assist. She didn’t just leave her fingerprints on the game, she left her entire handprint on it.
“We recruited Sadie out of high school and I knew what the kid could do,” Turner said. “She’s one of the best shooters we have and she’s tough, but she’s been injury prone since she got here and she’s just now coming back from that. She’s still not 100% and she’s still having to wear the brace from the ACL (injury), but tonight just gave people a glimpse of why we wanted her not his basketball team because she can do those things and if she continues to play that way and give us that extra weapon then that really opens things up for us.”
One major change for the Racers pregame was to the starting lineup. Turner elected to start Hill and Reagan Blackburn and bring Macie Gibson and Lex Mayes off the bench. After a rough game against UT Martin, the team needed a little shakeup and it started with a change to the lineup and a pregame speech centered on playing to a high level.
“Before the game, the whole speech was about stepping up. It’s time to see who’s going to step up,” Turner said. “You’re going to lead, follow, or you’re going to get out of the way because this basketball team is going to go forward with kids that are going to fight and I felt like every kid that played tonight gave us something positive.”
It seemed the response was exactly what Turner wanted. Coming off the bench, Lex Mayes was stealer defensively and ended up playing starters minutes, missing just two and a half minutes of action all night. She also led the Racer bench with 10 points, while former high school teammate Alexis Burpo pulled down a career-best 13 rebounds in the game. Cekeya Mack also had a big game off the bench with six points and eight boards.
After splitting the opening OVC weekend, Murray State will now hit the road for four-straight games beginning with Jacksonville State on Thursday at 5 p.m.
