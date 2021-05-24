MURRAY—It was a senior that saved senior day in Murray on Saturday afternoon when senior Austin Miller hit the walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to get the 3-2 win over Madisonville North-Hopkins.
“I got a lot of curveballs so I was late on the fastball,” Miller said. “ My approach was just put it in play and move the runners over. He finally gave me a fastball I liked and I drove it to right field. That’s the approach our coach teaches us every practice.”
The game was a pitcher’s duel throughout most of the game. Runs were at a premium but when there were runs scored they came at big moments in the game.
The Maroons took a 1-0 lead early in the game but did not hold the lead long.
In the bottom of the third the Tigers took a 2-1 lead on a Kade Gibson groundout and a Austin Miller single.
The Maroons tied the game late in the game on a Murray error in the fifth to make the game 2-2.
Both Maroon runs were unearned runs but coach Sam Rushing saw a difference in this game compared to prior games from his team.
“ In the past we have made those mistakes and the inning snowballs,” Rushing said. “ Instead, in this game we were able to kind of put a lid on those mistakes and finish the inning. We were able to come back and get a couple of runs and then obviously, Austin comes through in the clutch.”
It came down to Millers single in the bottom of the seventh to send the Tiger fans home happy.
Kyle Crady and Carson Tucker pitched in the win for Murray. Crady went four innings allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He also had three strikeouts in the game.
Tucker came in in relief for Crady and went three innings allowing two hits and one run. He had four strikeouts in the game. n
