MURRAY — Last season the Calloway County boys basketball team didn’t have a senior night celebration. That’s because there were no seniors to celebrate.
This year, they got the opportunity to recognize six seniors, four of which have been a part of the team for multiple years and have been on the floor for the last two years.
Cade Butler, Chandler Steele, Kade Mize, and Ki Franklin have been an integral part of the Lakers basketball program during head coach Brad Cleavers three years with the team. Add in John Foster and Alex Saal and you’ve got your senior class and a celebration for Senior Day.
The night didn’t go as planned for the seniors as they played to a tough loss to McCracken County, a team ranked 10th in the state, 72-53. Still, the pregame ceremony gave the guys a chance to think about what has been and what little time they have left in a Lakers uniform.
“It’s kind of scary knowing that my high school basketball career is close to being over,” Franklin said. “This season has flown by, just like football did, and it’s something that I’m always going to cherish. I’m looking forward to every practice and game now.”
For some, the way the game went led to some thoughts about the finality of the season and how close it is to being over.
“It’s sad because I’ve been playing since I was three and it’s just a weird feeling knowing I won’t be able to play after high school,” Mize said. “Tonight, since the game got out of hand, it (the fact that it’s the last few games) was roaming in my mind.”
With just three regular-season games left and at least one postseason game, the guys all felt similarly about what needs to happen from this point on.
“It’s hard,” Steele said. “It’s a sport I’ve played my whole life. It’s something that I love and it’s deep in my heart. We’ve got more than the regular season left and we’ve got to push to make it to the postseason and live like it’s our last game, because in the postseason it might be.”
“It feels like you’ve really got to give everything that you have because after those three regular-season games, you’re not guaranteed another two games after that,” Butler said. “You have to do your best and you have to beat everyone just togged another game. You’ve got to know that not everything is guaranteed and you’ve got to fight for it.”
This senior class is a special one for Cleaver. They’ve been with him since day one and they have grown tremendously under his guidance, not just as basketball players, but as young men.
“They mean a ton to me,” Cleaver said. “I told them I wasn’t going to allow any time for emotion tonight because we’ve got unfinished business, and we will address that when the time is right, but I love these kids. It’s why we do what we do, to see them grow and to see them mature, and then hope we’ve done our job to prepare them for the real world. They mean a ton to our program because they’ve given a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to the program and they’ve been here since my first year here so it means the world to me.”
Against McCracken, the game got out of hand quickly. The Mustangs jumped out to a 16-0 lead and never looked back. Calloway County was able to cut the lead to as little as 10 but never got closer.
One player rose above the rest for the Lakers, and it wasn’t a senior. Instead, it was junior Evan Garrison who had a career-high 19 points in the loss. He was able to help the Lakers keep pace in the first half with 13 of the Lakers 26, but the Mustangs were just better, at least in the opening stanza.
With three games left, Cleaver is hoping that garrison’s performance was his coming out party because he knows that he’s capable of that on a nightly basis. The Lakers will need it, especially in the district tournament.
