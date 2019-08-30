MURRAY — Last night’s Crosstown Classic had players going head-to-head and foot-to-foot. In soccer, it happens twice a year during the regular season and this season’s first opportunity took place at Calloway County.
It only took two minutes for Calloway County senior Zoe Stom to put the Lakers ahead and they never looked back. After a foul from Murray, Stom took advantage of a free-kick right outside of the box and scored giving the Lady Lakers a 1-0 lead. When the final whistle blew, the lady Lakers held a 5-1 advantage and were able to add a win to their record.
Less than 16 minutes after Stom’s success with the free-kick, Elle Carson took advantage of a set-piece and pushed the Lady Lakers lead to 2-0. Carson and Stom each scored on corner kicks before the end of the half, and the score was 4-0 going into halftime.
Head coach of the Murray Tigers Shauna Traylor was disappointed by her team’s performance in the first half.
“They had a very bad effort in the first half. We talked about that, and they know,” Traylor said. “It was a rival game, so that’s where, as coaches, we’re disappointed as a whole. There wasn’t the effort that we needed.”
However, Calloway’s Coach Jeremy Stom was impressed by the performance of both teams during the first half.
“I thought we played really, really hard. Murray played a really good first half I thought. We got lucky and scored on some set pieces which was really good, but I thought our effort was very good. We ran hard and played hard,” Stom said.
As the opposing coach, Stom admired the Lady Tigers’ possession of the ball.
“I thought Murray possessed the ball really well,” Stom said. “They passed to their feet. They worked the ball up the field as a team. They probably actually did it better than we did. That’s why it was so important that we score off those set pieces because I feel like, as the opposing coach, that they possessed the ball a little bit better than we did the first half.”
In the second half, Traylor saw a slight increase in effort from her team, but it still wasn’t enough.
“We were put in the hole, and it’s hard to climb back out of that when you’re down by four,” Traylor said. “We need to work on finishing on offense because we actually did have some chances.”
An example of this occurred when Riley Campbell set up a beautiful shot that was headed straight for the box. However, keeper Sunny Clark was there to save.
“The effort was lacking tonight and the want to win, and I think that’s where they really beat us. They wanted it more,” Traylor said. “They wanted to win more than us.”
Murray High’s only goal for the night was scored by Hollis Bourque with an assist from Angela Gierhart in the 45th minute of the game.
Unlike the Lady Tigers, Stom said his team stayed consistently strong during the second half.
“We came out and tried to possess the ball a little bit better than what we did in the first half,” he said. “Our defensive line did a great job tonight. We struggled against Graves County Tuesday night, but we emphasized what we needed to do to correct those issues, and I thought our defensive line came out. The girls played a much better defensive game than we had the previous match. It was good to see them take that step after we talked about it yesterday in practice. They implemented it into the next game, and that was cool to see.”
Despite leaving the game frustrated with her offense, Traylor, too, was still able to find pride in the defensive side of the game.
“My defense did well. I’m definitely proud of them. Lily Vanover, Apirada Chetawatee and even outside backs were doing well, doing their job,” Traylor said. “Then, in the second half, my goal Keeper Ana Bryson made some really good saves. I’m definitely proud of her there. She kept some shots out of the goal. I’m proud of them in the back. They give a lot of effort most games.”
In the 58th minute of the game, Carson shot a beautiful kick, but it wasn’t able to get past Bryson.
“We had a couple of good opportunities to score and run a play, but their keeper made some really good saves on them,” Stom said.
Both teams are excited to face each other again on Sept. 19th — this time on Tiger territory. Before then, both teams have a lot of work to do.
Stom said, “We need to work on possession, working on controlling the ball, passing the ball to our feet, being in position to help our teammate when they have the ball rather than running away from them. We’ve got to be able to connect more passes and work the ball up the field as a team.”
Traylor will be working on set pieces with her team.
“We got scored on, on four corners and one free-kick, so they did not score on us in the run of play, so we need to work on corners, defending corners, clearing the ball. You take away corners and a free-kick, and it’s 0-0, or 1-0. That’s the only way they scored on us tonight,” Traylor said. “They are good at their corners and free-kicks and using their head. We need to work on clearances ultimately.”
