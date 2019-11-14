Yesterday afternoon, Lady Laker Charlee Settle officially agreed to play for the team so full of individuals she used to consider her opponents.
Rechelle Turner, the head coach of the Murray State Women’s basketball team, used to be the head coach for the Murray High Lady Tigers, one of Settle’s greatest high school opponents.
“She coached at Murray High while I was still playing at Calloway, so I knew her,” Settle said.
The summer before Settle’s sophomore year, she received a call from Turner, offering her first official D1 scholarship.
Since then, Settle has received many more offers from schools like WKU, SEMO, UT Martin, and more from across the nation. However, Murray State’s family-like team and close-to-home location met Settle’s needs perfectly.
“It’s literally home, and I knew that my teammates could come and watch me, and my family would be able to come and watch me,” Settle said. “With the family atmosphere that they have there, it’s really exciting to know that somewhere like that wanted me.”
Settle has already gotten to know the team and become a part of the Racer family.
“When they’re out of season I’ll come and play pick-up with them about once a week,” Settle said. “We just have a lot of fun. It’s just a great way to get to know the girls, and that’s why I’ve gotten so close to them and so comfortable around them, even though I’m not there yet.”
Similar to the head coach, there are players on the team who Settle used to consider her rivals. Racers Alexis Burpo, Macey Turley, and Alexandria Mayes were all cross-town opponents for Settle.
“I’m so excited to be able to play with them,” Settle said. “It’s honestly much better playing with them than against them.”
Since eighth grade, Lady Laker Charlee Settle had been told that she could one day play D1 basketball, and yesterday afternoon that dream finally came true.
Head coach for the Lady Lakers Valerie Waller said, “Even as an eighth-grader, just being 6’2”, being able to handle the basketball the way she could and going against the caliber of play that she was, it was evident that she definitely had a possibility of playing D1 basketball.”
Settle knew that if she worked hard enough and seriously enough that this day would come, and it has.
“My parents and my entire family are so excited about me being able to stay close to home, just knowing that any Friday night that I have a home game, they’ll be able to come watch me,” Settle said.
Waller knows that if Settle keeps working, she can do anything she sets her mind to.
“God gave her that talent, and as long as she has the right frame of mind, as long as she keeps working hard, the sky is the limit for her,” Waller said. “She can be an All-OVC player. It’s really about how much work she wants to put in to get to that point. We’ve been pretty fortunate at Calloway.”
Settle isn’t the first player from the Lady Laker basketball program to go on to play collegiately. Averee Fields went on to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers, and Alicia Hornbuckle is currently for playing John A. Logan College Athletics.
“I think it says a lot for our program, and Charlee is just adding a little bit more history to our program,” Waller said. “Our program and our team will keep up with Charlee and go watch her play.”
Settle is truly proud to be a part of the Calloway County girls’ basketball team.
“They’ve been great,” Settle said. “They’ve always asked me questions, even when I was in the decision process. I think they all secretly wanted me to go to Murray State, just so I would be close to home. They’ve always been so supportive, and I have always congratulated me on everything.”
Settle plans on using this last season as a Lady Laker to get stronger both physically and mentally in order to prepare herself for the different level of intensity that the collegiate level will bring.
