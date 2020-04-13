MURRAY — Calloway County’s Charlee Settle added another accomplishment to her high school list as she was named to the Kentucky All-Star team on Thursday by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.
The KABC announced that all of the KABC Regional Players of the Year were named as Kentucky All-Stars, due to the COVID-19 outbreak eliminating the possibility for Kentucky All-Star tryouts.
In a press release, the KABC also announced the cancelation of the 2020 Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Games originally scheduled for June 5.
“Congratulations to each of these players on being voted Regional Players of the Year and Kentucky All-Stars. Along with this, the KABC, in conjunction with the Indiana All-Star Director, has been forced to cancel the 2020 Kentucky-Indiana All-Star game.”
Settle finished her career with the Calloway County Lady Lakers as the all-time leading scorer and rebounder in school history. She will be attending Murray High next year as she continues her basketball career at the next level under head coach Rechelle Turner.
