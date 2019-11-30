MURRAY — Murray State commit. Region 1’s 2019 Athlete of the Year. Leading point-scorer for the Lady Lakers. These titles all prove that Charlee Settle is pretty good at basketball.
Her career started many years ago when she was in the third grade.
“I was naturally tall so everyone thought that basketball would just make sense just because I could get a lot of rebounds,” Settle said. “My dad played when he was in high school, and he was pretty good so he was always there to guide me through it.”
Over the years, Settle fell in love with the game and used it as an outlet when she was feeling down or having a bad day. It was her escape.
Fast forward nine years later, and she’s is not only dominating in her high school’s region, but she is also committed to play for a D1 school next fall.
“It’s a great feeling to have,” Settle said. “Rechelle Turner is such a great coach, and she’s done a lot of great things for the program. I’ve gotten really close with the girls over the years, three of them being from Murray High. I go and I play pick up with them. It’s just a great feeling to know that I’m technically not on the team yet, but I feel like I am.”
While playing at Calloway County, Settle said her favorite part has been building the close relationships with her teammates, so she is beyond grateful to have the opportunity to continue that trend throughout college.
For now, Settle is focused on finishing her high school basketball career strong.
Last season, she averaged 23 points and 11 rebounds per game and she was top-15 in the state in multiple categories.
Lady Laker head coach Valerie Waller said, “We expect her to contribute those same numbers.”
And Settle has been putting in the work to not only contribute the same numbers but to improve.
“I do ball-handling drills at home,” Settle said. “I have a court at home that I shoot on. I watch a lot of film. I feel like film is one of the best types of practices you can have, just so you can see yourself make mistakes. It’s different when you see yourself doing it instead of someone telling you.”
Something that Settle is really focused on improving this season is her full-court defense.
“It’s something I’m always trying to get better at, one-on-one out in the court,” Settle said. “I’m decent in the post just because I’m tall, but out on the court, I need to work on that.”
Settle’s struggle with defense in the past may be due to the amount of pressure that has always been put on her offensively.
“Sometimes the defense goes to the side, and that ’s something that she’s worked hard on in the offseason and that we are looking forward to seeing more of this year,” Waller said.
Settle has also been spending time in the weight room to improve her physicality.
“She is in the lifting program right now,” Waller said. “She does that every single day and will throughout this season. I think all kids in this region put in that time and that work ethic, but Charlee’s worked really hard. As far as actual physical strength, she’s really been working on her upper body.”
Being as well-known as she is, Settle absolutely has to put in the work.
“She is no surprise to anyone in our region and hasn’t been for the last two years,” Waller said. “She’s always going to get the double team. The hardest thing people don’t realize is that when you are a D1 player like she is, there aren’t many D1 players for her to go against every single day. So, she gets to go against double teams and triple teams and all those things in practice to try to help prepare her for a real game. That’s a mentality thing, and that’s something she has to bring every single day to practice.”
According to Waller, learning to make decisions out of those double teams is going to be big for Settle this year.
“No matter whether she’s playing out on the wing or she’s in the post, she’s going to see at least two people on her, and she has got to be able to improve,” Waller said. “I think every year you’ve seen improvement in that with her just because of growth mentally and just experience playing. I think you’ll see even more growth from her this season.”
This season, Settle is out to break records in points scored and rebounding.
“She’s really close to breaking both school records and really close to breaking the all-time scoring record in the region,” Waller said.
As a team leader, Settle also wants to see her team win a championship.
“We’re really young, so we just need to come together and shock the region,” Settle said.
And Settle’s leadership has the power to do just that.
“She leads the team on and off the court by example,” Waller said. “That’s the most important thing that a kid can do, lead by example.”
