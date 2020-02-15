MURRAY — Senior Charlee Settle was not going to step off of her home court for the last time without first putting up a fight. In her last home game against the Marshall County Lady Marshals, Settle made sure to leave it all out on the floor of Jefferey Gymnasium. As the buzzer sounded ending the district game, Settle looked up to see that she had totaled 33 points.
Unfortunately, the scoreboard also revealed that the Lady Lakers had lost the game 59-43. Settle’s 33 points, 15 rebounds, and three assists were not enough: her teammates weren’t able to help her out. She hand a hand in all but five of the Lady Lakers’ points.
Marshall County asserted dominance early on in the first quarter when they took a 6-0 lead. Settle fought back and cut the lead to 10-13. But without her teammates making shots, Settle couldn’t bring the Lady Lakers ahead. At the end of the first, the Lady Marshals had stretched it out to 18-10.
In the second quarter, Calloway had cut the lead to 20-14 and were as few as two possessions away from pulling even, but back-to-back turnovers stretched it out for Marshall County.
“It just changed the momentum of the game when we had things going in our direction,” head coach Valerie Waller said.
The Lady Lakers left for half time down 27-17. All 17 points were from Settle. Her teammates’ shots were just not falling.
“It definitely hurt their confidence, and we never could overcome it,” Waller said.
It wasn’t until three minutes into the second half that Settle received some help. She passed the ball over to Skylar Waller, who shot for two. Then, a 4-0 run from Elle Carson brought the score to 31-24 with 3:46 in the third quarter.
But it was already too late. Calloway entered the fourth down 38-28. During that quarter, Elle Carson scored the only field goal that was not assisted by or shot by Settle. They also got a three from Adison Hicks off a Settle assist. It was the only three-point shot made by Calloway last night as the Lady Lakers shot 1-17 from the three-point line.
The offense wasn’t the only thing atypical about Calloway’s game yesterday. For a team that takes so much pride in their defense, the Lady Lakers sure let a lot of things slip last night, and Lady Marshal Cayson Conner took full advantage.
“Connor was able to get her shot when she wanted to get her shot,” Waller said. “We didn’t have very good help-side defense off of that and we didn’t have very good screens like we were supposed to. Our defense wasn’t where it needed to be tonight.”
When it was all over, Calloway had suffered from a 59-43 loss.
“You’ve got to give Marshall County credit,” Waller admitted. “They came in and they played hard and they did what they needed to do. Connor played a really good game. We had trouble containing her.”
But according to Waller, her team’s loss was not from a lack of effort.
“Our kids played hard,” Waller said. “I don’t think they didn’t try. “
And even with so much pressure on her, Settle stayed focused and gave it her all.
“She didn’t act like she was feeling any pressure,” Waller said. “She was a leader on the floor for us. We just didn’t hit the shots for her. She played her heart out. I was proud of the way she played the last time on this floor. It proves she’s the best player in the region.”
In the locker room, Waller and Settle reminisced over a time when Settle would have cracked under such pressure.
“I remember when she was an eighth-grader in that situation and she did feel that pressure,” Waller said. “I don’t think she felt it tonight.”
Moving forward, the Lady Lakers will have to put this fluke behind them as they prepare to take on Graves County on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
“We’re so deep in the season, and we’ve overcome so much,” Waller said. “At this point in the season, it’s about getting in and getting better. Our schedule this year has helped us prepare for the end of the season. One game isn’t going to make or break that for us. It’s move on and get better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.