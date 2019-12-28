MURRAY — As an eighth-grader, Lady Laker Charlee Settle had only heard of the famous Avery Fields, who set Calloway County’s all-time rebounding record at 1386 rebounds over the course of her career.
Unfortunately, Settle never had the opportunity to watch Fields in person, but that did not stop her from studying the athlete’s performances.
“She’s pretty famous around here,” Settle said. “Somebody gave my dad old films, so we have DVDs of her playing against Murray and Marshall. I watched that my eighth-grade year, and I was just like, ‘Holy crap. This girl’s good.’”
Little did Settle know that she herself would surpass Field’s stats over the course of the next five years.
Saturday morning, the Lady Lakers faced off against the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers. At the start of the third quarter Settle reached up and grabbed an offensive put back to mark her 1386th rebound and put an end to Field’s 10-year claim on the career rebounding title. Settle’s aggressive rebounding is what propelled Calloway to a 48-26 win over Hoptown.
The Murray State commit was able to total 17 rebounds by the end of the game. This statistic is made even more extraordinary once one considers that Hopkinsville has two starters that are ranked in the top-35 in rebounds per game state-wide: Lakayla Samuel and Donisha Flowers.
But Calloway’s head coach Valerie Waller and Settle both knew that the stat would be broken on Saturday.
“We’ve kept up with it every game since the end of last year,” Waller said. “Every game we kept a tally because we knew that scoring-wise and rebounding-wise, she had a chance to break both of those this year. We’ve been keeping a running tally after every game, and we knew after the Breckinridge game that it would probably happen during the Christmas Tournament.”
Settle said that she’s been told since her freshmen year that this day would come.
“When I first moved here and started averaging double-doubles, they kept telling me that I could definitely beat the record if I wanted to,” Settle said. “I just had to keep working hard and keep getting rebounds. Rebounding is definitely the most important part of my game. Rebounding helps me create offense.”
As a freshman, Settle averaged 9.7 rebounds per game. As a sophomore, 13.5. As a junior, 11. Now she’s averaging 12.6. Therefore, Settle has been fairly consistent throughout her high school basketball career.
“She hasn’t grown, but on the offensive board she’s gotten a little bit better, and that’s something that we stressed pretty hard for her this year because we know she’s going to get double-teamed, and we know that she’s going to get a lot of pressure put on her,” Waller said. “If she can get some offensive put-backs, that’s something that’s big for her that she’s focused on this year. That’s something that she’s improved upon.”
It just so happens that an offensive put back is what allowed Settle to break the record on Saturday.
“She just has a knack for the ball,” Waller said. “She understands the importance of the rebound and that by itself changes the complexity of the team when you have one player that understands that. I think that other players catch on. Her sister Reese Settle is coming right behind her with that same attitude. Sunny Clark, she’s not the biggest kid on the floor, but she sees how Charlee works, and she’s starting to do the same thing. Those little things make a difference for your team dynamics.”
Settle’s rebounding is truly contagious to her teammates.
“Sunny and Reese go to the board harder when they see Charlee on the boards,” Waller said. “It just makes us better all the way around. We depend upon her a lot to be able to run her fast break and that makes a big difference for us. Our big goal was defensive rebounds simply because of our size, and our goal is to have 75 percent defensive rebounds each quarter, and that’s a pretty lofty goal, but it’s definitely a difference-maker when we can do that.”
Now that Settle has surpassed the rebounding record, she has made clear what her next goal is.
“The points record is definitely next on the to-do list,” Settle said.
Waller fully believes she can complete that goal too.
“Honestly, she could break the regional record depending on how far we go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.