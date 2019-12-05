MURRAY — Sometimes things don’t go as planned. That’s when a little improvisation is required and last Saturday, that’s what Peter Marshall and his wife Shelby Marshall did, they improvised.
Peter, an active duty member of the Army stationed at Ft. Campbell, worked this year to prepare himself for the first marathon of his life. The plan was to run on Dec. 7 in the 2019 St. Jude marathon. Instead, he had to call an audible. His wife set up aid stations around Almo and he ran in a self-supported marathon. They called it the Winter Warmup and Peter completed his goal.
“Each year I make a list of goals for myself that I would like to accomplish. I think it is very important to push yourself to reach goals. Last year, I challenged myself to complete a half distance marathon,” Peter said. “October 2018, I completed my goal in the Murray Half Marathon and received third place in my age group (M25-29)”
“A few of my goals this year were to complete a 70.3 distance Ironman and to complete a full-distance marathon – 26.2 miles. I completed the 70.3 Ironman Chattanooga on May 19 this year, the day after my wife gave birth to our daughter Callie unexpectedly in Chattanooga. She supports me with all of my goals and pushed me to complete the race the following day. I signed up to run the St. Judes Marathon at the end of May, and I was prepared to complete this goal before the end of the year no matter what.”
After months of training and preparation, Peter found out he was to be deployed. His departure date was set for Dec. 2, and the St. Jude Marathon was set for Dec. 7. His goal seemed to be in jeopardy.
“I found out about a month ago that I would not be able to run the St. Jude’s Marathon, and so I began planning what I could do to still honor St. Jude’s and accomplish my goal for the year.”
So, he and his wife took things into their own hands. It wasn’t the first time a wrench was thrown at them.
They plotted a course in Almo that would loop in front of Shelby’s parents’ house and set up aid stations along the route. The only challenge left was for Peter to complete the course and do it without anyone running alongside pacing him, or any spectators (aside from his family in a few spots). It was just Peter versus the road.
“Having a course with very few spectators was difficult. My marathon route put me going past my in-laws home in Almo twice, so my kids and in-laws were able to come outside and cheer me on at mile 6 and mile 20,” Peter said. “My wife kept me going and kept me on track throughout the rest of the course but in between aid stations, it was me versus myself. The biggest thing was fighting the urge to quit when I was tired and pushing myself to not give up. You must remember why you are doing the race. There are so many children at St. Jude’s and that have gone through St. Jude’s that would have loved to go out and run a marathon and they can’t. When you remember this, you can push yourself a little further and a little more and you just keep going until you finish.”
As a man with considerable goals, Peter isn’t done. He wants to complete something even bigger next year and continue to test his limits, even if he has to do it alone.
“I am currently working to raise the funds for my biggest goal for 2020, I am going to complete the Full Ironman Chattanooga next September. I do plan to also complete an Ultra Marathon as well,” Peter said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.