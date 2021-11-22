Staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Murray State Head Coach Frank Beamer’s son, Shane, is going bowling.
In his first year at South Carolina, the younger Beamer notched his sixth win Saturday night against Southeastern Conference foe Auburn, 21-17, in Columbia. That makes the Gamecocks bowl eligible.
The Gamecocks did it the hard way, fighting back from an early 14-0 deficit. Carolina responded by tying the game before halftime, then won it in the third quarter on a touchdown pass from Jason Brown to Josh Vann for a win that ignited a major celebration at William-Brice Stadium. n
