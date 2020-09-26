FRANKFORT —
As the day ended in Frankfort at the All-A state tournament, the Murray High Tigers celebrated a win over Lexington Christian Academy 2-0 and claimed a spot in the semi-finals Sunday.
It was a hard fought first half that saw both defenses stand tough and that led to a scoreless first 40 minutes.
At the break, Tigers head coach Jared Rosa and his team discussed what they needed to do to find space and get a goal on the board.
“We were 0-0 at the half, but once we figured out to keep the ball some in the middle of the field we did a good job of finding the lanes in behind the defense,” Rosa said. “The goals really were more hustle plays from the front three.”
The first hustle play came from Caden Cain when he took a pass from Trey Boggess and finished it into the back of the net.
From that point on the Tigers played with the lead. Defensively the Tigers were brilliant, led by goalkeeper Nathan Rogers.
Every time LCA made an attack, the Tigers were there to make a stop. Total shots were 11-7 in favor of the Tigers and Rogers notched another shutout.
“The midfield won balls and the defense was strong tonight,” Rosa said. “Nathan Rogers came up big in goal a few times. If there was a man of the match it would be him. He took the air out of their game at times in the second half.”
The final blow of the night came from the foot of Boggess as he cleaned up a missed clearance by the LCA keeper. That goal gave the Tigers the insurance they needed and sealed the win.
“The message after game was that this is a big signature win for us this year,” Rosa said. “It wasn't pretty soccer at times, but we grinded out a win and that says alot about this teams resilience. Now they’ve earned a shot at one of the best teams in the state. We'll see what we have left in the tank.”
The Tigers will face Louisville Collegiate Sunday at 10:30 a.m. CST for a shot at the state championship later in the day at 2 p.m. CST.
