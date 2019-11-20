MURRAY — After a rocky start, the Racers found a way to pull away against the Southern Illinois Salukis and take an advantage in the all-time series 19-18 with the 79-66 win.
With 13:03 left in the second half, it was a tie game 43-43 and that’s when the Racers took control. They went on a 32-19 run to close out the game.
Chico Carter, Jr. started the run with a fast-break layup, part of a 21 point effort on the fast break, and minutes later Tevin Brown buried a three-point shot off a turnover and the Racers never looked back.
“We knew Southern Illinois would come in very disciplined and very physical,” head coach Matt McMahon said. “I think they play extremely hard and they run a lot fo good actions to put you in some tough positions defensively. They hit us with some runs, but I thought our guys did a really good job of staying focused, staying the course, and just grinding the game out possession by possession, and then that run there in the second half to extend the lead from one out to fourteen ended up being the difference.”
That run was in stark contrast to the start of the game where the Racers were 0-6 and didn’t score their first points until Anthony Smith hit a short hook shot in the lane. It happened five minutes into the game, but the defense held strong and kept the Racers close.
“I think we have some toughness to us,” McMahon said. “I think we’ve got some ability to be a physical team around the basket, not only to score but to get to the free-throw line, to be aggressive on the glass. I was really pleased with our ability to make some adjustments during the game, changing our defensive coverage a little bit, and then also mixing a couple of things offensively to get us better scoring opportunities. I’ve said it all along, I love our team. We’ve just got to keep getting better...but we’ve got a good group.”
It starts with the bigs who combined for 43 points and made their presence felt by getting to the free-throw line 25 times. As a team, the Racers shot 30-39 from the free-throw line and the biggest surprise of the night was that they only attempted 11 three-point shots. The last time a Murray State team attempted 11 or less from three was back on March 2, 2016, against Eastern Illinois in the OVC tournament. They won that game 78-62 and were 5-9 from the arc. Last night, they were 5-11 but were so efficient inside and on the fast break that they didn’t need to take the deep shots.
Balanced is the perfect word to describe the offensive attack of the Racers last night with Brown scoring 18 and four other Racers reaching double digits. Anthony Smith finished with 14 points, while Chico Carter, Jr., added 13 points with 11 coming in the second half. KJ Williams had his second double-double this season with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Darnell Cowart scored 12 points.
McMahon showed extreme confidence in Brown at times as he allowed him to isolate and take a shot late in the game and late in the shot clock, and Brown delivered with big buckets.
“I feel like he has a lot of confidence in me to put the ball in my hands when the game is close or the shot clock is going down, for me to be able to make a play,” Brown said.
After falling behind early, the Racers huddled for a timeout and McMahon told them to get focused and do the little things. There wasn’t a whole lot of talk about schematics or play design. Just effort.
“Not much of it is X’s and O’s. We just focus on defense and rebounding,” Brown said. “When we (play) defense and rebound, that leads to transition and there’s not many X’s and O’s in that.”
What kept the Salukis in the game and in front for a while was their three-headed attack at guard. Once the Racers switched to their matchup zone with about eight minutes left, the Salukis offense shut down and those guards were unable to find lanes anymore.
“Their guards are just really good,” Cowart said. “Two really good guards that attack. They both play defense. So they made it really tough on us but we were able to keep fighting.”
Now, the Racers prepare for three games in three days as they head to Gulf Coast Showdown in Estero, Florida. Their first opponent is La Salle on Monday at 6:30 p.m. and the other two opponents will be determined then too.
