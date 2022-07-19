MURRAY — Brock Simmons and Lance Davis shot a two-day total of 120 to win the fourth annual Jimmy Sullivan Two Man Open this weekend at the Murray Country Club.
Simmons and Davis posted back to back 60s — 12-under par at Murray Country Club, besting Preston English and Josh Burks (60-61) by a stroke and Todd Thomas and Craig Schwettman (60-62) by two.
The tournament was renamed in honor of long-time MCC club pro and manager Jimmy Sullivan earlier this year.
A total of 48 teams participated. On Saturday, the MCC course played long and fast, while Sunday’s round was played in intermittent rain.
“We had a lot of compliments on our course and we think a lot of hard work and investment has paid off,” club President Charles Reed. “We think it’s one of the best courses in western Kentucky and we are excited when we get to showcase it.”
Ty Andrews and Connor Combs won the first flight with a 125 (65-60), besting Ross and Kam Cunningham (63-62) on a countback. Third place were Rob Cofey and Greg Grissom (66-64) with a 130.
Fred Drury and Larry Crick won the second flight at 133 (67-66), followed by Dave Reeves and John Purdom with a 136 (68-68), while Jonathon King and John Sumner shot a 138 (70-68) .
In the third flight, Thomas and Tommy Melton shot a 71-66 for a 138, besting Todd Contri and Kirtt Allbritten (71-67). Jason and Glenn Howell finished third with a 140 (71-69).
In a new twist, the four flight winners took part in a $1,000 shootout sponsored by David Taylor Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge, playing the 509-yard, par-5 third hole as a par-3 from different tees. In the second shootout hole, Andrews and Combs birdied to win.
