MURRAY — Murray Middle School participated in this year’s Kentucky Middle School Football Association State Playoffs.
The Tigers were beaten on Saturday by a solid Caverna team, 30-0, in Caverna. The Tigers’ season ended at 5-4. The Colonels now advance to this week’s round in Eighth-Grade Division 3 to play Owensboro Catholic at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro for the Region 1 championship.
Murray Middle Head Coach Hugo Hernandez just completed his third season in that position and said the Colonels had two players the Tigers had a hard time handling, a pair of running backs who were both significantly larger than most players on his team.
“They both went about 6-1 and weighed 190 and, at this age, that’s tough to stop,” Hernandez said of Caverna. “Plus, you have to consider that we were going with two sixth graders and a seventh grader on our offensive line and, at the middle school level, that really is a huge difference.”
Another huge difference, he said, is made from losing a quarterback at this time of year and that was the Tigers’ circumstance as eighth grader Wyatt Robbins was lost in the last game of the season. Hernandez said that while Robbins was very valuable on the offensive side of the ball, he may have been as effective defensively, where he intercepted four passes and took three of those back for touchdowns.
Hernandez said the middle school state playoff concept was created about 10 years ago and teams from the central and eastern parts of the commonwealth seem to have adopted it more than the western side. In Division 3, Murray Middle and O’Cath are the only teams from west of Louisville.
Paducah and Webster County are the only western teams playing in Division 2 and North Marshall is the only squad giving this a whirl from the west in Division 3.
Hernandez said that the farthest a Murray Middle team has advanced was the region title game in 2019, won by O’Cath.
