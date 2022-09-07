PADUCAH — The Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts water ski club based in the Paducah area, in conjunction with USA Adaptive Water Skiing and Wake Sports, will be hosting the 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships at Twin Oaks Lakes next week, from Sept. 14-17.
This event, hosted also in 2018 by the Ski Nuts, will bring together top adaptive (physically challenged) water ski athletes from all across the United States. In addition, it will serve as the World Team Trials for both the U.S. and Canada, and about 12 of Canada’s top adaptive water skiers will be competing. Thus, it is fair to say that this international competition will include most of the top adaptive water ski athletes from the North American continent.
There will be a number of injured veterans, former competitors for the U.S, Olympic Team and visually impaired (blind) slalom skiers and jumpers. Skiers will be competing in the three standard events of able-bodied three-event water skiing – slalom, tricks, and jumping – but divisions of competition are much different. Totally blind skiers, for instance, compete in a “virtual” slalom course – no visible buoys, but virtual buoy placement of six buoys that the skiers have to round, at increasing speeds and shorter line lengths with each successive perfect pass until they fall or fail to round an invisible buoy.
“Among others, we will have competing the current world champion and record holding men’s paraplegic jumping, men’s paraplegic slalom, women’s blind jumping, and men’s and women’s paraplegic tricks,” said Joe Burkhead, founding Ski Nuts member and tournament co-director. “If you want to witness excitement at its highest level, plan to watch a paralyzed (waist down) jumper soar close to 90 feet off a 5-foot jump ramp. It’s guaranteed to make your skin tingle.”
The address for Twin Oaks Lakes is 2345 Oaks Road, near the Reidland community of eastern McCracken County.
