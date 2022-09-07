Poggetto

U.S. adaptive water skier Connor Poggetto, sets a new paraplegic world jump record at the 2018 U.S. Adaptive Water Ski National Championships at Twin Oaks Lakes in Paducah. Poggetto jumped 87 feet to establish the new mark.

 Photo provided

PADUCAH — The Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts water ski club based in the Paducah area, in conjunction with USA Adaptive Water Skiing and Wake Sports, will be hosting the 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships at Twin Oaks Lakes next week, from Sept. 14-17.  

This event, hosted also in 2018 by the Ski Nuts, will bring together top adaptive (physically challenged) water ski athletes from all across the United States. In addition, it will serve as the World Team Trials for both the U.S. and Canada, and about 12 of Canada’s top adaptive water skiers will be competing. Thus, it is fair to say that this international competition will include most of the top adaptive water ski athletes from the North American continent.