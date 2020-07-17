PADUCAH — Last weekend, the Ski Nuts had five members take home medals from the 2020 Kentucky Water Ski Championships at Twin Lakes in Paducah.
There were three categories for skiers to compete in, and about 25 total competitors from around the state. The events included slalom, tricks and jumping.
Winners for the Ski Nuts were Austin Collins of Murray, Mallory Williams of Paducah, Carl Marquess of Paducah, Jackson Hawes of Paducah, Errol Bryant of Beechmont and Maggie Wuest of Murray.
Collins brought home gold in jumping, tricks and overall for his division, plus a silver medal in the slalom.
Williams earned a spot on the podium for slalom in her division, while competing in her first state championship.
Marquess dominated his age group with a gold in every event and overall.
Hawes took gold in slalom and tricks for his age group.
Bryant only competed in two events and earned a gold in both, taking first in slalom and tricks.
Wuest also competed in her first state championship and earned the top spot in the slalom for her age group.
By placing, each of the skiers have qualified for the Southern Region Water Ski Championships. That event will be held at Rodgers Ski Lake in Greenwood, South Carolina. If any skiers place at that event, they will qualify for the U.S. Nationals event to be held later this year.
