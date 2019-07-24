MURRAY —Murray State head baseball coach, Dan Skirka announced nine additions for the class of 2019. The latest signees coupled with those that signed with the Racers in the fall gives MSU 16 new faces that will join the team this fall.
The latest group of new student-athletes includes Skylar McPhee (Acworth, Ga.), David Hudleson (Henderson, Nev.), Sam Gardner (Shelbyville, Tenn.), Jacob Pennington (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), Trey Woosley (Breckinridge, Ky.), Alex Crump (Grand Rapids, Mich.), Tanner Booth (Southaven, Miss.), Bryson Bloomer (Lexington, Ky.), and Kale Litzelman (Hotchkiss, Colo.).
“I am very excited about these latest student-athletes that want to be at Murray State and be part of our baseball program,” Skirka said. “We have identified talented players, who are also great people and students. I am extremely happy for our signees and their families as we welcome them to the Racer Family. We have a great group of players returning and I am looking forward to getting all of them together when we begin workouts in the fall.”
Here is a look at the latest signees for Murray State Baseball.
Skylar McPhee – INF/OF – Acworth, Ga. – Georgia Highlands JC
After playing two seasons at Georgia Highlands Junior College where he hit .411 with 12 home runs and 25 doubles, McPhee will look to provide some pop to the Racer lineup in 2020. He was named the Georgia JUCO Player of the Year in 2019 as well as being named to the Georgia JUCO Gold Glove team. Originally from Acworth, Georgia, McPhee was also a two-time All-State selection at Allatoona High School.
David Hudleson – INF – Henderson, Nev. – College of Southern Idaho
Hudleson will join the Racers after playing two seasons at the College of Southern Idaho where he hit .306 with 18 doubles and three home runs for the Golden Eagles. As a freshman, he helped lead his team to a third-place finish at the JUCO World Series while being named to the All-Scenic West Athletic Conference first team. At Basic High School in Henderson, Nevada, Hudleson won a state championship and also won the Legion World Series in 2017.
Sam Gardner – RHP – Shelbyville, Tenn. – University of Alabama
Gardner will make his Racer debut in 2020 after graduating from Alabama this past year. In his one season for the Crimson Tide, Gardner pitched in 18 games, making seven starts on the mound and finished the year with a 3-2 record while striking out 40 in 46.2 innings pitched. Before Alabama, he played two seasons at Walters State Community College where Skirka was an assistant coach. He earned First Team All-TCCAA honors after going 9-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 72 strikeouts as a sophomore.
Jacob Pennington – INF/RHP – Murfreesboro, Tenn. – University of Tennessee
Pennington redshirted last season after transferring from Tennessee after the fall semester. At Oakland High School, he was a three-time All-District 7AAA selection and two-time All-Region 7AAA selection. Pennington was also named the 7AAA Pitcher of the Year, going 5-1 with 60 strikeouts and a 0.933 ERA, while also hitting .337 with 12 extra-base hits and 37 RBI at the plate as a senior. He was also the Daily News Journal MVP and was named a DNJ All-Area utility player.
Trey Woosley – 1B/OF – Breckinridge, Ky. – Frontier Community College
After spending three seasons at Frontier Community College, where he hit .313 with 27 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs, and 83 RBI in 96 games played, Woosley will join the Racers in 2020. At Frontier, he led the Bobcats to their first postseason appearance in school history. At Breckinridge County High School, he was a three-time all-district two-time all-region selection and was the 2016 3rd Region MVP.
Alex Crump – Catcher – Grand Rapids, Mich. – Kellogg Community College
Crump joins the Racers after playing two seasons at Kellogg Community College. He earned All-Conference honors as a sophomore after hitting .348 with 19 extra-base hits and 52 RBI. He was also named to the All-Regional Tournament Team. In his two-years there, he hit .320 with five home runs and 94 runs batted in. At Northview High School, Crump was three-time all-conference, two-time all-district, and one-time all-region.
Tanner Booth – Catcher – Southaven, Miss. – Northwest Mississippi CC
Booth transfers to Murray State after playing two seasons at Northwest Community College, where he hit .265 in 54 games with nine home runs and 37 runs batted in. He also made his mark behind the plate, throwing out 17 base stealers in 34 attempts as a sophomore. At Lewisburg High School, Booth was named first-team all-district and to The Commercial Appeal’s 2017 All-Metro Team. He won a state championship in 2013.
Bryson Bloomer – INF – Lexington, Ky. – Lincoln Trail College
Bloomer comes to Murray State after playing two seasons at Lincoln Trail Junior College. As a sophomore, he hit .331 with five home runs, 12 doubles, four triples, and 47 runs batted in. Before junior college, Bloomer played at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.
Kale Litzelman – LHP – Hotchkiss, Colo. – Western Nebraska CC
Litzelman rounds out the class of 2019, joining the Racers after playing two seasons at Western Nebraska Community College. He made 25 appearances for the Cougars including 13 starts as a sophomore. He was named to the All-Nebraska Herald Junior College team after going 4-5 with a 4.97 ERA in and 57 strikeouts in 67.0 innings pitched.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.