Skirka coaches at MLB-USA Baseball Pipeline League

CARY, N.C. – Murray State head baseball Coach Dan Skirka is working with the MLB-USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline League (June 28-July 6) at the USA Baseball Training Complex in Cary, N.C.
The league brings together 96 of the top high school rising seniors in the country for practices and games. The prospects will be divided into four teams of 24 players each.
"Getting to work with some of the top young players in the country is amazing," Skirka said. "They're trying to earn a spot on the USA U18 National Team and Major League Baseball also collects analytics and video of players that will be considered for the draft in the future. It's basically two-a-days with practices in the morning and games at night. I get to be around great coaches and talk baseball with former big leaguers, pro coaches and college coaches and it's an honor to be involved in that."
Getting to wear a USA Baseball uniform while he's there is something that is not lost on Coach Skirka either.
"Getting to wear the uniform is something that is touched on quite a bit, because it is an honor," Skirka said. "They let the players know that it's about more than the player, it's about playing for your country. It's neat standing there in that uniform when the National Anthem plays and then as we go through the process of getting the roster down to 40 by the time we leave."
Coach Skirka has worked with USA Baseball previously in 2019 and 2022.
