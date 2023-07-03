Skirka coaches at MLB-USA Baseball Pipeline League

Murray State head baseball Coach Dan Skirka, pictured is currently working with the MLB-USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline League at the USA Baseball Training Complex in Cary, N.C. The league brings together 96 of the top high school rising seniors in the country for practices and games.

 Photo provided

CARY, N.C. – Murray State head baseball Coach Dan Skirka is working with the MLB-USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline League (June 28-July 6) at the USA Baseball Training Complex in Cary, N.C.

The league brings together 96 of the top high school rising seniors in the country for practices and games. The prospects will be divided into four teams of 24 players each.

