MURRAY — Last season, Murray State swept UT Martin and Ja Morant left a lasting impact on one of the Skyhawks players, Quintin Dove. It was a moment that will live forever in Racers history. Morant took off along the baseline and jumped over Dove, a 6-foot-8-inch man, and threw down the dunk heard around the world.
That dunk has been viewed no less that 10 million times since the occurrence on Jan. 10 in Martin, TN, but that was last year. The only focus of this Racers team headed into tonight’s game is winning and they know what they have to do to make that happen.
It starts with rebounding. UT Martin has one of the tallest rosters in college basketball, but that doesn’t automatically equate to rebounding. Especially when you consider the front court of the Racers.
“I think it’s developed into one of the strengths of our team, which is limiting people to one shot,” McMahon said. “I think that’s going to continue to be an area of emphasis for us, obviously with the size and the motor and toughness of Dove, that will definitely be tested (tonight).”
“We have very good size in our front court. We have a good mixture of athleticism and power in the front court, and then guys like Anthony Smith and Demond Robinson, who just play so hard. Rebounding, at the end of the day you can teach all the techniques you want, it’s an effort stat, and that’s something that needs to continue, not only to be a strength of ours, but something we need to get better at and improve as an offensive rebounding team especially.”
The Racers have battled injuries already this year, with guys like Darnell Cowart, Chico Carter, Matt Smith, Brion Whitley, and others dealing with an ailment. What that has done is force this team to learn to play with different guys in different spots and so far they seem to have adapted.
“It’s been challenging in that regard,” McMahon said. “We haven’t had a lot of continuity in practice or in games. I think that’s important that you have that continuity but it is what it is. If guys are out, they’re out. We feel like we’ve built a culture where the expectations and standards don’t change. Our whole focus moving forward is just getting better and preparing to find a way to win (tonight). I think that’s all we need to worry about.”
One of the injuries that this team suffered came back in the summer but it was only a minor setback for Demond Robinson, who has earned a spot in the starting rotation and has been a critical piece to the turnaround here in the early part of the season.
“He missed the entire summer, so he was a little bit behind as we started in the preseason,” McMahon said. “His growth and development has been terrific. It’s really how we’ve tried to build our program. If you just play as hard as you possibly can, play with great motor and energy on the court, do whatever you can to help your team win, and have a great mindset on a daily basis, I just believe you will continue to get better as a player and that’s Demond. He’s been great.”
As far as the matchup with the Skyhawks is concerned, there are two key players that will challenge the Racers defensively. One is a knock down shooter, and the other, despite being posterized last year, is possibly one of the top-10 players in the conference and has the respect of McMahon and his team.
“Parker Stewart is one of the top shooters, not just in the league but in all of college basketball, and the thing that makes him difficult to cover is that not only is he a great catch and shoot guy from the behind the arc, but kind of in the way of Jonathan Stark, I think it’s a rare trait in the college game today to be able to shoot the three so well off the dribble,” McMahon said. “He’s really good at it and with a 6-5 frame, he doesn’t need much space, so he certainly presents a lot of challenges with your three-point defensive coverage.”
“When you look at UT Matin, you’re talking about, by the numbers, easily one of the top-3 offensive teams in our league. They are very explosive at that end of the floor. If you look at the success of the teams that have had success over the years in our league, usually a common thread of the formula is having a couple of all-league players and they definitely have that with Stewart and (Quentin) Dove.”
Non-conference schedules, previous meetings, dunks, moments, anything that may come to mind when thinking about how this matchup could play out based on previous results means nothing.
“Everybody starts 0-0,” McMahon said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.