MURRAY — Going into last night’s game, head coach Rechelle Turner knew her team was in for a battle and the UT Martin Skyhawks lived up to the hype and then some. When the final horn blew, the Racers had lost 89-64 and a wake up call was received.
UT Martin controlled the ball from the opening tip and used a 16-3 run early in the game to all but put away Murray State in the first quarter. The Skyhawks score five 3-pointers on the opening stanza alone, while limiting the Racers to just seven for the entire game.
“I feel like it was very face paced,” Macie Gibson said. “I think that’s what we’re going to have to get used to, because all of the teams in the conference are like that. I think that it only gets harder from here so we’ve got to work from here.”
It was the first OVC action for Gibson and fellow teammate Laci Hawthorne, but Hawthorne came out and had a stellar game on the offensive end with 18 points in the first half. If she were able to stay out of foul trouble, there’s no telling what she might have done in the game.
“She played in that relentless mode that you have to be in,” Turner said. “You can’t back down from teams like this. You’ve got to go at them head on and I felt like she did that. She really made herself known early, then, of course, she got in foul trouble and that slowed her down a little bit.”
The Skyhawks pressured and used their athleticism to give the Racers fits and forced 19 turnovers.
“That’s the way OVC is, most of the teams have athletic players that can get after you, and they smacked us and we didn’t handle that very well,” Turner said. “We knew it was going to be hard. We knew the start to OVC play was going to be tough. It’s not going to get an easier come Saturday, so you’ve got to have amnesia, you’ve got to get over it, and you’ve got to get ready for the next scout and do better.”
What made matters worse was that UTM was able to capitalize off the turnovers and on second chance opportunities.
“You can’t give up so many points off live-ball turnovers and second chance points,” Turner said. “Forty-five points when you only score 64, strictly on that, that’s entirely too much.”
Macey Turley had seven points, six rebounds and five assists and nine turnovers in the loss.
The Racers will need a quick turnaround as they return to action at the CFSB Center Saturday night against Southeast Missouri at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.
