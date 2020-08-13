MURRAY — Former Murray State Racer Anthony Smith is headed overseas to continue his basketball career at the professional level in Portugal.
Smith was a part of 77 wins as a Racer and won three OVC championship rings in his career. The big man averaged nearly seven points per game last season and added nearly eight rebounds per game. His biggest contribution came in the form of his leadership that helped mentor the younger players during the previous year.
After suffering a season-ending injury in 2019, Smith became the biggest supporter on the sidelines and helped guide KJ Williams and Darnell Cowart as they took over the minutes left by his absence.
Last year he scored a career-high 22 points against Southeast Missouri while shooting 8-10 from the floor. In his three year career, the Racers earned three OVC regular season titles and reached the NCAA tournament twice.
He will now head to Portugal where he hopes to continue growing as a player and achieve his dreams with Clube Desportivo da Povoa.
“I thank God for this opportunity,” Smith said in a tweet. “Now, I will make the most out of it. New beginnings.”
