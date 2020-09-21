Calloway County 4
Madisonville-North
Hopkins 3
MURRAY — The Lakers took the win on Saturday over the visiting Maroons 4-3.
Freeman Reinhardt started things off with a goal in the first half after Madisonville took a 1-0 lead. His goal squared things up and then Hunter Prince scored to take the lead into halftime.
In the second half, the Lakers scored to take a 3-1 lead after Prince finished a penalty kick opportunity.
The Maroons made it interesting though with back to back goals that tied the game 3-3.
Then, with nine minutes left to play, Jude Bazzell buried a shot from 30 yards out on a free kick for the 4-3 win.
