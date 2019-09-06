Murray High Lady Tigers 1,
Graves County Lady Eagles 3
MAYFIELD — The Lady Tigers scored first on a goal by Jaylyn Fuqua on an assist from Peyton Wray.
They led 1--0 going into the halftime locker room, but the Lady Eagles scored in the 53rd minute to tie the game up.
Minutes later the Lady Eagles scored again off a corner kick and held a 2-1 lead. That would remain the score until the final minute when Graves County added on more.
Murray High will play next at home against Marshall County on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Murray High Tigers 1,
Graves County Eagles 3
MAYFIELD — Murray High took the lead in the first half after Charles Pemwell scored in the 22nd minute.
That was all of the scoring for the first half and the Tigers led 1-0 to strat the second half.
Trevor Harrison extended the Tigers lead in the 66th minute to 2-0. Pemwell added one more in the second half and the Tigers walked away winners 3-0.
Next they play Marshall County on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.
Murray State Racers 1,
Missouri Tigers 3
COLUMBIA, MO — The Murray State Racers nearly gave the Missouri Tigers their first loss of the season, but a penalty kick in the 80th minute gave the Tigers a 2-1 win.
After a goal in the first half by Julissa Cisneros, the Racers rallied back as Abby Jones found Simone Cooper for her first goal of the year in the second half. Then a handball on a cross in the box gave the Tigers a PK and that was the final score of the game.
The Racers play Ole Miss Sunday at Cutchin Field at 3 p.m.
