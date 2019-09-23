OWENSBORO — The Lady Laker soccer team returned from Owensboro with two wins on Saturday. Calloway won over Owensboro 7-2. Goal scorers included Addi Schumacher, Zoe Stom (2), Elle Carson (2), Anna Hill and Avery Poston.
Against Apollo, the Lady Lakers were victorious 10-0. Scorers for the second game were Carson (2), Schumacher, Stom (5), Rylee McCallon and Poston.
The Lady Lakers will compete next on Tuesday in McCracken County at 7: 15 p.m.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY — The Murray High Lady Tiger soccer team won the Colonials Showcase Tournament on Saturday.
Against Hopkinsville, the Lady Tigers won 3-1. Hollis Bourque (2) and Lilly Vanover were the two goal scorers.
Against Caldwell, Murray High was victorious 2-1. Goal scorers were Jayln Fuqua and Peyton Wray.
The Lady Tigers will compete again on Tuesday at home against Graves County at 5:30 p.m
