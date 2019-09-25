Calloway County 5,
McCracken County 5
PADUCAH — In soccer action last night, the Lady Lakers and the Lady Mustangs played as evenly as possible with a tie at 5-5 being the result.
Both teams had a player score a hat trick (three goals) and another player score a brace (two goals).
For the Lady Lakers, it was Zoe Stom with the hat trick and she scored all three in the first half. Assisted by Anna Hill, Kaitlyn Price, and Elle Carson.
Carson added the brace with a pair of goals in the second half. One was unassisted and the other was assisted by Price.
The Lady Lakers were outshot 19-14 and Sunny Clark recorded 12 saves in net.
Next up for Calloway County will be a monstrous district meeting with Marshall County on Thursday night at home. A win would put the Lady Lakers into a three-way tie for first place in the district.
