Calloway County
Lady Lakers 10,
Mayfield Lady
Cardinals 0
MAYFIELD — The Lady Lakers came out hard and fast and put it on the Lady Cardinals with three goals inside the first 10 minutes.
In the 57th minute the mercy rule was enacted as Zoe Stom scored her third goal of the night and her 26th for the year.
Other scorers for the night included Addi Scumacher, Elle Carson (2), Anna Hill (2), Grace Hager, and Jayden Lencki.
Assists were from Caroline Adams (3), Bailey Provine (2), Carson (2), Harlee Davis, and McKenzie Love.
The Lady Lakers are back in action Thursday at Murray High for the second meeting with the Lady Tigers at 5:30 p.m.
Calloway County
Lakers 0,
Mayfield Cardinals 1
MAYFIELD — Through the first half of last nights game against Mayfield, the Lakers controlled possession and outplayed the Cardinals.
However, at the end of the first half the score was still tied 0-0.
The second half was more of the same with the Lakers controlling the ball but not being able to find the back of the net.
About midway through the second half the Cardinals were able to mount a counter attack and finished to take the lead 1-0 and that score would hold though the end of regulation.
The Lakers drop to 5-9-1 with the loss and will play Murray High next. That game is set for Thursday night at 7 p.m.
In the previous meeting with Murray, the Lakers lost 6-1.
