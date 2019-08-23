Lady Lakers beat Marshall 1-0
BENTON — On a night that the Lady Lakers were outshot 28-11, goalkeeper Sunny Clark was up to the task collecting 21 saves in the shutout helping earn the first win over Marshall County in the last 17 games between the two teams.
The lone goal for the night came from Zoe Stom in the 62nd minute, just two nights after she scored seven in a game. The assist went to Caroline Adams.
“The girls played great, competed as hard as they could the whole game. We worked on defending yesterday in practice to correct the issues we had against Madisonville,” Lady Lakers head coach Jeremy Stom said. “The defenders really stepped up and took what we worked on in practice and applied it to the game tonight. The confidence is through the roof. I mentioned the other day how we competed with them (Marshall) last year, we were just able to take the next step in the process tonight and pick up a huge win.”
Next up for the Lady Lakers is a home game against Graves County, another big test, on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Lakers lose 6-1 to Marshall boys
BENTON — In game two of the night in Marshall, the Lakers couldn’t get things going in the right direction and lost 6-1 with the lone goal coming off a corner kick in the 28th minute.
Marshall got out in front in the first half with a goal at the 12th minute and another in the 15th minute.
After rebounding with their lone goal, the Lakers allowed three more scores before halftime to head to the locker room trailing 5-1.
The second half was much cleaner for the Lakers but one final goal was scored in the 77th minute to make the final 6-1.
Next up for the Lakers is a home game against Graves County, another big test, on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Lady Tigers defeat St. Mary 5-2 and win the All-A Region 1 title
PADUCAH — Playing for the second day in a row, the Lady Tigers once again used solid offense to propel themselves to a win at the All-A tournament. This time it was against St. Mary and the final tally was 5-2 in favor of the good guys.
Kyra Jones got things started with an early goal unassisted in the first half. Then, Angela Gierhart added a second goal with an assist to Emily Hopkins. That gave the Lady Tigers a 2-0 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Gierhart added a second goal with the assist to Peyton Wray. Wray scored the next two for the Lady Tigers with a second assist from Hopkins and a return of the favor assist from Gierhart.
Vanessa Becker scored both goals for St. Mary in the second half.
Murray High goalkeeper Ana Bryson recorded seven saves and picked up the win in net.
The Lady Tigers await the winner of Region 2 which might end up being either UHA or Caldwell County.
“We have lots to improve on, but I’m happy so far,” said head coach Shauna Traylor.
