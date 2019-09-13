Murray High Lady Tigers 4,
McCracken County Lady Mustangs 6
PADUCAH — The Lady Tigers traveled to Paducah last night and came out with their third straight loss.
Much like the game against UHA, the Lady Tigers had a lead with less than five minutes to play but saw the lead disappear.
Angela Gierhart was out of the goal last night and back at midfield and made her presence known early with a goal less than a minute in to give her team the lead. She scored a second in the 30th minute and completed the hat trick with a penalty kick conversion in the 58th minute.
Lauren Herndon scored the other goal for the Lady Tigers in the 33rd minute.
Next up will be a home game against Mayfield on Sept. 17.
Calloway County
Lakers 1,
Graves County 2
(PK’s 4-3)
MURRAY — Calloway County and Graves County played another close match that reached overtime, then double overtime, and then ended in penalty kicks.
This time however, the game ended after the first set of five and in favor of the Eagles.
Calloway had some good looks in the first half but couldn’t finish. Over the course of the game the Lakers took 25 shots and scored just once in the 73rd minute when Hunter Prince finished a pass from Mervin Tovar.
The Eagles didn’t get many shots but were able to score in the 25th minute. Overall they took just seven shots.
In the PK period the Lakers made their first, third and fourth. The Eagles scored on all but their fourth and got the 4-3 win in the PK period.
Calloway plays in Evansville on Saturday.
