As a 2019 graduate from Calloway County High School, the joys of senior year are still fresh on my mind. Prom, graduation, Project Graduation -- those were all rewards I was promised as a freshman, rewards I looked forward to for four years.
As a senior athlete, I also looked forward to my shot at being a team captain, having my parents walk me across the gym on senior night, and one last season with my teammates.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic first caused KHSAA to cancel their spring sports seasons, I’ve tried time and time again to imagine how I would feel if my last season was ripped out from under me without any notice. Hopeless, cheated and bitter are the emotions that come to mind.
Senior year is when most high school athletes perform their best. Not only do they have more experience than their teammates who are underclassmen, but they also have one fact motivating them to work harder than ever before: their high school career is coming to a close.
Seniors were promised one last shot at performing to their full potential, one last shot to leave everything out there. That promise was stripped away.
Any serious athlete knows that the best way to get results is to train during the off-season. That means the class of 2020 was attending as many optional practices as possible, waking up early before school to get in extra workouts, or even paying extra attention to what they were using to fuel their bodies even before COVID-19 was the focus of our country. An experienced athlete’s season begins way before the official season does.
As I remember how hard I worked the summer before my last sports season, my heart absolutely breaks for the athletes of 2020. Many of them I knew personally and can attest to all of the work that they had been putting in. Those kids deserved to show how much they’ve grown.
Another fact that breaks my heart is that the senior athletes of 2020 did not even receive the bare minimum of rewards they had been promised for four years. They didn’t get to walk across the field, arms linked with their parents, as teammates, coaches and fans cheered in appreciation for all they had offered their team over the course of their careers. They didn’t get a chance to laugh with their friends in the locker room for one last season. They didn’t get the chance to lead their teams at competitions as team captains and be an example to their younger teammates.
Of course, both school systems did their best to honor this class in the ways they could via social distancing parades and etc, but it truly wasn’t enough. They deserved to have their high school athletic careers end on their terms -- not on the terms of a pandemic.
So to the senior athletes of 2020, my heart and prayers truly go out to you. I cannot thank you enough for all that you have taught me these past few months. I would much rather have been in the stands watching you perform and showcase your amazing talents; unfortunately, that was not possible.
Instead, I watched as you sacrificed your last season, your prom and your graduation. You did all of this for the health of your community, and I truly admire the amount of class and grace that you handled this unique, frustrating situation with.
But I want you to know that all of your work was not for nothing. Those early mornings and long practices, they’ve instilled in you a discipline that can only be found through athletics. Your character has been changed for the better and you will carry these traits with you for the rest of your life.
I also want you to know that this is not the end. Your life does not end with high school. Things may look bleak now, but I promise you, you will get past this. There are much better and bigger things coming your way.
