MURRAY — Former Lipscomb standout Ashley Southern has joined the Murray State women’s basketball staff as Director of Basketball Operations, head coach Rechelle Turner announced Friday.
“We are excited to welcome Ashley Southern to our Murray State family,” said Turner. “Ashley is a proven winner on and off the court and she will be a great mentor to our players, and an outstanding addition to our basketball staff. Ashley is a perfect fit for our women’s basketball culture and I know she will have a big impact on our success as we strive to win championships.”
Southern, who joins the Racers after one season as an assistant coach at Division III Berry, is also excited for what’s next.
“I am very excited about this opportunity to join Coach Turner’s staff,” said Southern. “Murray State is a great university with both athletic and academic excellence. I am extremely thankful to be a part of this community and I can’t wait to learn from and work with some of the great basketball minds.
Prior to her time at Berry, Southern spent one year as a professional playing for BG89 Avides Hurricanes of the German Damen Basketball Bundesliga. Before turning pro, Southern spent three highly successful years as a player at Lipscomb garnering All-Atlantic Sun honors, the 2014 Newcomer of the Year award and was named to the 2015-16 WBCA “So You Want To Be A Coach” team.
Southern began her collegiate career at Chattanooga where she played one season. She has earned her bachelor’s in health and physical education and master’s in integration technology in education, both from Nashville
