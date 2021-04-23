Have you ever seen so many injuries in a season as there has been in the NBA?
I feel like every game I watch there is someone who is being taken off with an injury. The NBA has had big names that have gone down with really significant injuries this season.
Jamal Murray tore his ACL recently and that is just another name that went down to injury for the season.
Klay Thompson, Lebron, James Harden, Trae Young and Donavan Mitchell are all names that have had to take time off or have their season end due to injury.
To me, if you look at this season, the reason for all the injuries is because the length of the offseason was just too short.
The athletes did not have enough time from the day the Lakers won the NBA finals to the day the season started again to have their bodies ready.
If an athlete’s body is not ready to play at the level that it takes in the NBA these injuries will happen.
The NBA should not have tried to fit in a full season in such a short time. We are all seeing the reason why.
These athletes are getting hurt and getting hurt significantly.
When the start date for the season was announced athletes went to social media to talk about their displeasure with the quick turnaround.
Lebron was one of the more vocal in his displeasure.
When we get to the end of the season it is going to be interesting to see how the Finals will play out.
The winner of the NBA Finals will be the team that survives all the injuries.
The big names will not be the ones to win this title. We are going to see rookies and bench players be the ones who take center stage in the playoffs because all the MVP’s are all injured and are all hurt that they will not be the ones to make the impact.
As the season progresses we will see who really has the better team versus who has the biggest names.
Only time will tell.
