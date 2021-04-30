Yes, Trevor Lawrence went first in the NFL Draft. I have come from a FCS college and I know FCS quarterbacks.
Trey Lance, from North Dakota State, went number three to the San Fransico 49ers and it feels like there are a lot of people questioning just who the niners got.
Lance came from a run heavy offense from NDSU but when he did throw he was on point no matter what.
Do I think that he was worth the third overall pick in the NFL Draft? Yes I do. He is a great QB .
Not only is he a great quarterback but he is really good at selling himself.
The rumor was that San Fransico was going to go with Mac Jones from Alabama.
San Fransico was origionally going with Jones but when they met Lance everyone changed their minds.
I have met Lance in my time at UCA and he is a personable young man.
I have no doubt in my mind that he was able to sell his postion to the 49ers.
These players are great or they wouldn’t be drafted.
It takes something special to sell yourself off the field. A persons personality is just as important as any stats that they have. n
