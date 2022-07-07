Occasionally, during times of the year when the local sports scene has hit a dry spell, folks of my profession kind of have to create their own material … aka write a column so it appears they’re actually doing something.
So that’s what we’re going to do here today and hopefully you can find some, or all, of the material to be worth your while and done in an enjoyable fashion. So here we go.
•••
PIR is back to racing
It warms my heart to see that activities have resumed, after quite a hiatus, at Paducah International Raceway in McCracken County. It revved back to life in late May after a more-than-two-year halt due to COVID-19 and apparently things are going well.
PIR, as everyone refers to it where I come from, is back to the dirt-flying, rip-roaring action that place has produced for years. And whether you like racing or not, be it dirt track or pavement-driven stuff like NASCAR, Indy car or Formula 1, this is good for this area. Race fans need an oasis. This is it for the immediate area.
It’s also good for convenience stores, restaurants and other businesses in the area. That’s always a win-win.
True, it involves the same thing. Cars turn left (or right, with road courses) for a long time and people spend the night watching this over and over. But folks, I can tell you from having covered races at the former Kentucky Lake Motor Speedway in Calvert City during my stint with the paper in Benton that it is a lot more than that. There is strategy involved and watching the drivers try to chase down the leader, especially in the late stages? Oh yeah, you can see some serious stuff. Add in passes in the top-three places? Yeah, this is what it’s about!
The most fun part, though, is probably watching the fans. You can tell who’s most invested and who is a “purist.” Here’s a hint … purists are kinda boring. My advice is keep an eye on the folks who are wearing the t-shirts with the number of one of the drivers participating. You want to talk about raw, unadulterated emotion!
But the power, the passion, the competition … they’re all there. And again, IMHO, it’s great that it’s back.
State water ski championships this weekend
We stay in eastern McCracken County to talk about something coming up Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Our friends with the Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts — You remember them, those guys that are always on the water on New Year’s Day? — are getting set for a big deal. They are hosting the Kentucky State Water Ski Championships at Twin Oaks Lake.
If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, this is an option. We’ve all seen folks being pulled behind a boat near Wildcat or Cypress Bay, right? Think that times 100.
Once again, going back to my Benton days, I covered the Ski Nuts for most of my 10-plus years there and I was never disappointed. The folks coming this weekend can do some serious stuff and it’s over three disciplines.
If you like more technical activity, there is the tricks competition, where skiers stand on one foot and engage in a series of twisting, turning maneuvers. It is really quite beautiful to watch and you’ll be amazed with how it doesn’t matter if these guys are young or old.
Speed and power are exhibited in the slalom, which involves a skier gliding around the outside of several buoys, while stretching the rope as tight as it can be stretched. Then, there is the activity that requires no explanation whatsoever, jumping. Boat pulls skier. Skier gains speed by zipping to the outside of the boat’s path to line up the ramp and …yeeeeee hah! Very exciting to watch.
If you want to go, there is a slight admission fee, but it’s worth it.
OK, let’s talk LIV
In case you have lived under a rock the past few months, the sport of professional men’s golf is in turmoil. Then again, what in the world isn’t?
However, for those not familiar with this story, here’s the Cliff Notes version. Golfing legend Greg Norman decided to start an alternative league — the LIV — to the PGA Tour that involves a shorter season, more prize money and an overall “less restrictive” circuit when it comes to rules. Oh! Did I forget to mention that Norman is aligned with Saudi Arabian officials on this venture and seems to have an endless war chest to spend?
The PGA doesn’t like this and has suspended the few players that have defected, a list that includes American stars Phil Michelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka. PGA players remaining with their tour are getting angry with the defectors. The defectors have gotten angry right back at them. It’s a mess.
My assessment? It’ll continue to be a mess. The only personal thing I’ll say on the subject is that, being a family member of someone who came darn close to being killed in the Saudi-involved terrorist plot on 9/11, I understand the feelings of those family members who did lose loved ones that day and feel the Saudi influence is an issue.
Next.
This has re-defined the term “conference realignment”
So I’m cruising around on the internet the other day and suddenly start seeing that UCLA and USC are joining the Big Ten? Insert nasty sound of a record being scratched as it is abruptly stopped.
What???!!! The Bruins AND the Trojans BOTH going to the BIG TEN???!!! My mouth fell to the floor. I know we’ve had some oddball meandering here lately (West Virginia in the Big 12, Utah to the PAC 12, Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC) but this one takes the cake.
I can actually see Texas and OU in the SEC. UCLA and USC in the Big Ten? Puleeeeeeze.
The Bruins and Trojans are synonymous with two things to me — sunshine and the West Coast. Envisioning these two promoters of all things California — mainly the sun-kissed San Gabriel Mountains and beaches along the Pacific Ocean bathed in warm air, as well as the Hollywood sign — now joining something more known for rain and cold, basically nasty weather, is strange to me.
Such is life in major-college sports anymore.
The Cardinals
What would a summertime potpourri piece be without talking about the St. Louis Cardinals, right?
So let’s see. As I’m writing this, they are still alive in the playoff picture, never a bad thing, right? They’re three games behind Milwaukee for first in the National League Central and it appears they are in a big group of teams in the chase for a wild card spot.
However, there are signs of trouble. Heading into a Wednesday night game in Atlanta, the Cards have dropped five of their last six games. More ominous is the upcoming schedule, featuring Philadelphia (who just took two of three against them) and the Dodgers (best team in the NL). If the Cards continue to struggle, they’ll be in danger of losing contact to the Brewers (who are feasting on the Cubs and have struggling Pittsburgh coming to Wisconsin this weekend).
Then, there are the injuries. St. Louis is having to face several of them right now, further enhancing the difficulties. Thankfully, several of these guys seem to be on the road to returning soon, although pitcher Jack Flaherty’s apparent too-quick return from an injury is cause for concern.
The death of Mike Pratt
A few weeks ago, Big Blue Nation lost a gem in UK radio play-by-play color analyst and UK basketball legend Mike Pratt. Condolences to his family and friends.
Let’s start off with the fact that I didn’t know he had been Tom Leach’s right-hand man for 21 years. That’s a long time for a color guy. However, I found his observations and how he described to listeners why things were happening to be solid. He was enjoyable to hear and, as a sports fan, I’m sad to see he is no longer with us due to that ever-present scourge of the earth known as cancer. Simply, we HAVE to beat this monster folks.
For Calloway countians, though, Pratt should bring to mind one of his teammates from his playing days in Lexington. That player is Stan Key, who was Purchase Player of the Player twice as a Laker in the mid-to-late 1960s, then went to UK and helped The Baron himself, Adolph Rupp, end his coaching career in 1972 with his 27th SEC title.
The one year Key and Pratt were teammates was quite memorable. In the 1969-70 season (Pratt was a senior and Key a sophomore), UK was 26-2 and ended the regular season ranked No. 1 in the country. That team featured All-American and future Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dan Issel, but the Wildcats could not deliver Rupp his fifth national title as Issel’s eventual teammate with the Kentucky Colonels of the ABA — Artis Gilmore, another Hall of Famer — and Jacksonville ended the Cats’ season with a 106-100 loss in Columbus, Ohio. The Dolphins would fall to UCLA in the national title game at College Park, Maryland, which gives you an idea of the competition back then.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.