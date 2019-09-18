Murray High golf team

PADUCAHLast night, the Lady Tiger golf team took a trip to Paxton Park in Paducah. 

The medalist for the tournament was J. Stephens from McCracken, who scored a 37. Mary Browder Howell was just two strokes away from the victory, scoring a 39. 

Other scores for the Lady Tigers are as follows:

Claire Whitaker, 43

Macy Saylor, 55

Caroline Kim, 64

Altogether, the Lady Tiger golf team shot a 196. 

Murray High’s next match will take place next Monday in Marshall County at 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Murray High Lady Tigers 0, 

Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers 3  

BALLARDThe Murray High Lady Tiger volleyball team traveled to compete against Ballard Memorial last night. The Lady Tigers fell 3-0 (12-25, 13-25, 19-25). 

Senior hitter Jamera Jones led the Lady Tigers in kills, having four for the night. Senior Cadrian Dennis led with 6 digs, and Junior Kate Morefield led with two aces.

The Murray High volleyball team will compete again on Thursday. This time, they will play at Christian Fellowship. The game starts at 6 p.m.

