SOCCER
Murray High vs Marshall County
Lady Tigers lose 2-0
BENTON — The Lady Tigers (0-1) started this season the same way they finished last season, with a loss to Marshall County.
Headed into the half, the Lady Tigers and Lady Marshalls were locked in a tie at 0-0, but the second half took a turn as the legs of the Lady Tigers wore down. With 16 minutes left to play, Marshall County struck and took a 1-0 lead.
They added to that mark with a penalty kick later on in the half and took the 2-0 win over the Lady Tigers.
Murray will return to action on Thursday at 7 p.m. when they host the McCracken County Lady Mustangs at home.
Murray High vs Marshall County
Tigers lose 3-0
BENTON — The Tigers (0-1) took a tough loss to the Marshalls on the road for the season opener.
At halftime the score was 1-0 and the second half didn’t go any better. The Tigers couldn’t get anything to go their way and didn’t capitalize on their opportunities.
Head coach Jared Rosa said that he wasn’t displeased overall, but that they need to find some consistency with their play and that will come with time.
Murray will return to action on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. when they visit John Hardin.
VOLLEYBALL
Murray High vs Livingston Central
Lady Tigers win 25-9, 25-12, 25-11
SMITHLAND — The Murray High Lady Tigers (1-0) made short work of Livingston Central on Tuesday to start the season 1-0.
Set one was a cakewalk with the final tally in favor of the Lady Tigers 25-9. In set two, they carried the momentum and once again cruised to a set win, 25-12. In the final set, the Lady Tigers didn’t let up and walked away winners with a 25-11 win for the sweep.
Cori Hood led the team in kills with 10, while Farris Howard added five. In the assist category, Lila Munsey and Erin Faulkner each had eight.
The Lady Tigers also finished the night with 13 aces, led by Kate Morefield’s six and Faulkner with two.
The Lady Tigers will play at home on Thursday night starting at 5:30 p.m. against Crittendon County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.