VOLLEYBALL
Calloway County 0
Ballard Memorial 3
LACENTER — The Lady Lakers lost in a sweep on the road at Ballard Memorial on Thursday night.
Set scores of 25-20, 25-20 and 25-17 gave the Lady Lakers their third-straight loss and dropped them to 1-3 on the season.
They will look to right the ship next week when they host Christian Fellowship inside of Jefferey Gymnasium Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Calloway County 2
Marshall County 3
BENTON — The Calloway County Lady Lakers fell to the Lady Marshals 3-2 in a road meeting between the district opponents.
Calloway opened the scoring with Addi Schumacher scoring in the first half on an assist from Elle Carson, but the Lady Marshals rattled off three goals in a row to take the 3-1 lead to halftime.
In the second half, Carson scored via a penalty kick but that was the last of the scoring.
Calloway will play Saturday at Daviess County at 2:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Calloway County 1
Marshall County 3
BENTON — The Lakers dropped a tough district game at Marshall County 3-1 on Thursday night.
The Marshals struck first with a goal in the closing minute of the first half. Then they added an insurance goal in the early minutes of the second half.
Jude Bazell scored the Lakers only goal on a penalty kick, but it wasn’t enough.
The Lakers will face Paducah Tilghman next week.
