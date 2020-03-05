EVANSVILLE, IN — In sports you try to save your best for last, but the Racers ended up with their worst performance of the season at the most inopportune time.
They came into the first round OVC tournament game as big underdogs due to injuries and overall talent available, and by the time it was all over the Racers looked up to see a 55-point loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks, 88-33. With that, their OVC tournament run and season came to an end.
It was evident early on that the Racers were going to struggle, as they failed to score for the first five minutes of the game, despite multiple great looks from the three-point line and some layup opportunities.
“Our Achilles heel was the first three or four minutes of the game we had some of the best shots we’ve gotten against them all year and didn’t make any,” Murray State head coach Rechelle Turner said. “We set the tone. You want to save your best for last and today was our worst shooting percentage of the season. We just didn’t have enough to overcome any of that.”
Murray State finished 20% (12-60) from the floor, which in turn was their worst shooting performance of the season.
“We had open looks and we had layups and we didn’t make them,” Turner said. “Against teams like this you cannot leave anything on the table...All year long we didn’t make shots. Our shooting percentages were way worse than they were last year, individually and as a team. It’s something we are going to have to look at going forward. Hopefully with the mix of old and new next year we’ll be able to be more efficient scoring the basketball.”
To make matters worse, they turned the ball over at a high rate and often gave up easy scores off of it. The Skyhawks scored 34 points off of 24 turnovers, which was more than the Racers scored for the entire game on this rough shooting day.
“One of our goals every game is to keep points off of turnovers and second chance points under 30 (total), and they had 27 at halftime,” Turner said. “I think that’s pretty indicative of how the game went.”
“They are long and athletic and our main ball handler is sitting on the bench. That’s a difficult situation. We turned Alexis Burpo into a point guard the best we could all season but eventually they started face guarding her so other people had to step up and handle the basketball and didn’t do a great job of that.”
The Murray State defense did their best to keep the OVC Player of the Year, Chelsey Perry, off of the glass and out of the scorebook, but her teammates knocked down outside shots and opened the interior up for her. By the end of the third quarter, she had 21 points and eight rebounds, and her team led big enough for her to rest in the fourth.
For the Racers, just one player scored in double-digits. That was Ashley Hunter, with 10 points off of the bench. Part of the poor shooting performance included 3-21 from the three-point line, and Reagan Blackburn was 0-10 from deep. Alexis Burpo scored seven points and had eight rebounds.
The Skyhawks also got a good performance out of former Murray High Lady Tiger, Maddie Waldrop. She finished with eight points and seven rebounds. Coming into the game, the focus for Turner’s squad defensively was shutting down Waldrop and Perry.
“Early in the game we tried to stop them and other kids made shots which is what you expect,” Turner said.
With the season over, Turner began to look to the future, one that will include a healthy Macey Turley, Macie Gibson, Sadie Hill, and Jentri Worley.
“Our goal right now is to get our kids healthy,” Turner said. “We still have surgeries to go, and we are going to make sure we get our kids healthy and do everything we can to get them back as good as possible, and we are going to work on the weaknesses of the players we have coming back. It’s a fresh start, and an opportunity for them to get better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.