ST LOUIS — After winning four of six on their road trip through Kansas City and Cincinnati, the Cardinals return to Busch atop the NL Central. The seven-game homestand kicks off with three game against the Milwaukee Brewers (August 19-21) and concludes with a four-game weekend series versus the Colorado Rockies (August 22-25).
Game one against the Brew Crew will be Sandlot night for fans. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans can choose between a Cardinals “Hercules” or “Smalls” bobblehead.
Then, on Tuesday night for game two of the series, fans who purchase a special Bud Bash Theme Ticket will receive a limited-edition Will Clark bobblehead. VIP ticket-holders will also have access to a pregame autograph session with Will.
The series finale on Wednesday will be Star Trek Night at Busch Stadium. Fans who purchase this special Theme Ticket will take home an exclusive Star Trek-themed Cardinals cap.
For the series opener against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, fans will be able to walk away with a free cardinals t-shirt. Available only to the first 20,000 fans, ages 16 and older. Also, with the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a Harrison Bader IndyCar bobblehead and a free ticket to the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 qualifying night on August 23.
Friday night is a can’t miss giveaway night. The first 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older, will walk away with a free Cardinals mesh pullover jersey. Plus, with the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will take home a Cardinals-inspired Stranger Things t-shirt. Be sure to come early for a pregame concert of 80s hits by That’s 80s Band in Budweiser Terrace.
Saturday will feature a Cardinals Hall of Fame induction ceremony starting at 3 p.m. and the first 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older will receive a mystery Cardinals Hall of Fame cap.
Sunday will wrap up the week long celebration and homestead for the Cardinals with a 1944 replica championship ring going to the first 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older. Also, the first 10,000 kids ages 15 and under, there will be a Paul Goldschmidt poster giveaway.
There are many other things going on this week with Cardinals baseball. For more information visit cardinals.com and see what’s going on at the park for your visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.