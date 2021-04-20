MURRAY—Murray State’s Chris Stahl was recently named as a member of the 2021 Hampshire Honor Society by National Football Foundation.
The NFF Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers. Click the link above to see the full list of honorees.
To be eligible for the Hampshire Honor Society a student-athlete must be a starter or a significant contributor in one’s last year of eligibility (or are forgoing their final year of collegiate eligibility) at an NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III or an NAIA college or university. They must also achieve a 3.2 cumulative grade point average throughout their entire course of undergraduate study and meet all NCAA/NAIA-mandated progress towards degree requirements.
Murray State was one of five OVC programs to place student-athletes on the list this season. Nationally, an impressive 908 players from 257 schools qualified for membership in the Society’s 15th year. The initiative has now honored 13,075 student-athletes since its inception in 2007.n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.