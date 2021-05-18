MURRAY—Calloway’s Kylie Stallings’ big night at the plate gave the Lady Lakers the 4-1 win over Christian County on Monday night.

Stallings went 2-for-3 at the plate and had three RBIs in the win for Calloway.

Calloway got the scoring going early on a 2-run RBI triple by Stallings to give the Lady Lakers the 2-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Christian County gave Calloway a 3-0 lead on an error off the bat of Calloway’s Sophie Lax.

Stallings got her third RBI of the night in the bottom of the sixth after Christian County scored a run in the top of the inning on a home-run to make the lead 3-1. The Stallings RBI gave Calloway the 4-1 lead and the win.

Emerson Grogan pitched for the Lady Lakers in the win. Grogan went seven innings, allowed one run and struck out four in the win.n