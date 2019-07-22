MURRAY— Sometimes a natural talent is discovered at an early age; other times, it may remain dormant until you blindly stumble across it.
In the case of Austin Collins, he has been building on his ability since he was 2 years old.
“My grandparents and my aunt and uncle were into it already, and when I started walking, they thought it was a great time to get me into it,” Collins said.
For anyone who has tried to pick up water skiing, typically you can either do it or you can’t. Then there are those who can do it really well. That’s Collins. Just recently, he competed in the state championship for water skiing and took home the title with a first-place finish in jumps and tricks and a second-place finish in the slalom portion.
Each event poses a different set of challenges for competitors. The jumps portion is all about distance. Skiers take off on a ramp and attempt to travel the longest distance in the air from the ramp. Collins said there is a specific technique that gives skiers the maximum possible distance.
“It’s kind of like a slingshot technique where you pull out the side of the boat and then slingshot across the wakes to hit the ramp faster,” Collins said. “It’s a real big timing thing.”
Of the three events, Collins said jumps are the most difficult because of the timing required, but this has been his best event historically.
The second event is the tricks. Some of the tricks include backflips, toe tricks, turns and side slides, all of which can be difficult. Skiers are given a score based on the execution and difficulty of tricks attempted and completed. At the state championships in Scottsville, Collins scored 2,400 points to secure first place.
Then there is the slalom event. Similar to the snow skiing equivalent, skiers are asked to go around buoys that are spread apart and on opposite sides of the wake.
Next up for Collins is the Southern Regionals in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. After that, he will head to West Palm Beach for the National Waterski Championships within the next few weeks.
One way they keep everything on a level playing field is to give all participants in an age group the same boat driver.
“Through the whole age group, you have the same driver, that way it’s equal for everybody,” Collins said. “Everybody gets an equal pull.”
These drivers all have plenty of experience and Collins said that different drivers at the events have never really affected his performance because they all know what they are doing.
Collins was so good this year that he was named the Kentucky Junior Skier of the year and earned a spot on the U.S. team for the Can-Am team challenge in Canada in late August. It’s the second time that Collins has made the team as one of just eight skiers invited to participate for the American team. He previously participated in the event two years ago and he won the jump event against the best Canada had to offer.
“It was interesting going up to Canada and skiing against other countries,” Collins said.
Becoming one of the best in the country is a grind and Collins puts in the time and effort every day in the summer. Starting as early as April or as late as mid-May, depending on weather, Collins will put in about four hours of practice out on the lake each day. He will continue to practice typically until September or October, again depending on the weather.
What makes his skill level so impressive is that he only gets to practice those six or seven months each year while the ones he competes against from Florida in the national championships are typically skiing year-round. His highest finish at the national event was second, but he’s been several times since the age of 6.
“I haven’t won yet, but I’ve been close,” Collins said.
He said it always takes him a little bit of time to readjust to the conditioning level required when he gets out on the skis for the first time each season.
“It’s pretty hard; you get really sore, first of all, and you’ve got to get back out there and get comfortable on the skis again and get used to it and get back into a practice routine,” Collins said.
In general, he said it takes about a month before he is back to skiing shape and really settled in.
One day, Collins hopes to be competing in the X-Games water skiing competitions. He said he doubts it will ever be an Olympic sport, though.
“It’s hard to get skiing into the Olympics because of the motor (of the boat),” Collins said. “Everything that has to do with a motor they put in the X-Games.”
Until that time comes, he will continue to hone his craft and occasionally take a friend or two with him, but he admits he can’t really help teach them the basics like getting up on the skis because it’s something he just naturally does at this point.
“I love it,” Collins said. “I’ve done it since I was 2, so it’s basically all I know. I’ve never known not being able to ski … I don’t know how to tell them (friends) how to get up (on the skis) because I did it before I can remember.”
