MURRAY — Although both the girls’ and boys’ Calloway County cross country teams qualified to go to state last Saturday, the boys’ team didn’t perform as well as they would have liked to. The team was hoping for first, but once race day came, the course and harsh weather conditions led to the Lakers placing third.
Head coach Jonathon Grooms said, “I think both teams handled the conditions of the race really well. When you’re used to a certain type of weather and then suddenly the dynamics change, everything is different, but I thought they handled it really well. The weather is supposed to be really decent this Saturday. That’s something we’re really looking forward to. The high is going to be 50. That’s really good running weather. That will help us significantly.”
Grooms is looking at the Kentucky State Meet as a chance of redemption for his boys.
“They had a tough day last Saturday, and this could be their chance to try to take out those teams from our region,” Grooms said.
The state contest will take place at Horse Park Course in Lexington this Saturday. This course is much more wide open than the one the Lakers ran at regionals. Not only will the terrain improve Calloway’s times, but so will the level of competition.
“The course is not the difference,” Grooms said. “It’s the fact that it’s a big race. When you’re on the line with 300 plus and everybody’s hyped up because it’s the biggest meet of the year, you have got to be able to handle that. I think both the boys and the girls are really ready to handle the bigger race. We’ve been to Louisville. We’ve been to E-Town, and we’ve raced multiple times with 200 plus runners this year to get ready for that experience of dealing with a big race. You have to know how to fight that traffic. It’s just a harder go.”
At state, Grooms is hoping his boys can place in the top-12.
“If we can put three in the top-50, that will really submit our team score and really make a big difference for us trying to get in the top 12,” Grooms said. “I want everyone to go up there and run their best. They’re still a young team. The boys are a group that is really going to have an opportunity to do really well in the future, so they need to get that experience of state, handling the crowd. If we run really well, I think we can get top-12.”
As for the girls, after securing second in the region, Grooms would like to see them place in the top-20 at State. He has even bigger expectations for junior Ainsley Smith.
“This is a chance for Ainsley to try to go up there and be in the top-25, to get herself out there and submit herself as being clearly one of the better runners in not only in our area but in the state level as well,” Grooms said.
For preparation, the Calloway is spending the week focusing on quality rather than quantity. Monday night’s practice consisted of the team running three 600-meter loops with twelve minutes inbetween each lap.
“We never have twelve minutes for rest,” Grooms said. “It was really about trying to get them to run hard and be as fresh as possible for all three of those. We really bring down the quantity, and we really prefer quality. You’re not going to have something that makes a big significant gain for something this weekend. It’s really just about sharpening everything.”
Later in the week, Grooms plans on decreasing the distance to 400 meters and giving his runners an even longer rest.
“It’s about trying to go as fast as possible,” Grooms said. “Really it’s not just about keeping their legs fresh but also keeping them really light. We don’t want them to get nervous. In running, a lot of it is nerves. You can’t overthink it. We just want them to get up on that line and go just like it’s any other race. We’re at the point that it’s now about just trying to get every drop of what is left in them out. They’re not going to do anything magical this week. It’s just about trying to get every potential drop of energy out of them.”
However, if Calloway can keep the type of mental calmness that Grooms is shooting for, there will most definitely be opportunity for runners to break personal records this weekend just because of the level of competitiveness that will be present at the Kentucky State Meet.
“It’s a heavy crowd, and if you really want to push yourself, especially in the last 800, and you’re flowing with someone beside you, you can drop ten-seconds off your time just by sticking with someone in the last half-mile.”
