As a recruit, Justin Edwards watched Kentucky take on Tennessee in Rupp Arena last February. Now a Wildcat, Edwards and his fellow freshmen will represent UK for the first time on the basketball floor this week in Canada.

 Silas Walker

(TNS)  Kentucky men’s basketball’s trip to Canada for this week’s GLOBL JAM tournament is set to provide an advance-look at what the 2023-24 version of UK can be.

Granted, these games will come about four months before the regular season begins for the Wildcats, and UK will be playing both undersized and undermanned in Toronto with freshman center Aaron Bradshaw recovering from a medical procedure related to a foot injury.