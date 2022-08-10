Satterfield

Scott Satterfield leads the Cardinals into battle on Sept. 3 against Syracuse. The last six Louisville opponents were ranked in the USA Today preseason poll.

 Louisville Athletics photo

LOUISVILLE (KT) - Louisville’s football team was picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference by the media, and apparently the league’s coaches don’t have a very high opinion of the Cardinals either.

We know that, thanks to Athlon Sports. Anyone who follows sports knows that coaches rarely, if ever, talk honestly about another coach or team on the record. What we get instead is a steady diet of coachspeak praising peers and opponents. Seldom is heard a discouraging.