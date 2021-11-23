LOUISVILLE (KT) — Incredible.
That was the one-word description Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield used late Thursday night after quarterback Malik Cunningham’s historic, record-breaking performance in the Cardinals’ 62-22 demolition of defenseless Duke. Cunningham’s total offense yardage of 527 with seven touchdowns certainly gave Kentucky coach Mark Stoops and defensive coordinator Brad White plenty to worry about ahead of their clash with their red-hot rivals on Saturday in Cardinal Stadium.
It was UofL’s second dominating performance in a row, having hammered Syracuse 41-3 the week before. And now comes Satterfield’s second chance to earn a victory over that team up I-64 after a 45-13 loss in Lexington in his debut season two years ago.
“These last two games, man, we’ve played really good. We just need to ride this momentum into next week,” he said.
Cunningham ran for 224 yards, averaging a staggering 20.4 yards per carry, and scored two touchdowns, while falling just two yards short of Lamar Jackson’s single-game rushing school record. He would have shattered the mark if Satterfield hadn’t pulled him after the first two possessions of the fourth quarter. His 20.4 average set a school single-game record for a player with at least 10 carries. He also passed for 303 yards and five TDs.
