Perry

Travis Perry with his father-coach Ryan Perry after Travis scored his 4,000th point recently.

 Lyon County Athletics Facebook page photo via KT

EDDYVILLE (KT) — To say the past week or so has been memorable for Lyon County High School’s Travis Perry would be an understatement.

Last Saturday, the junior guard became only the second Kentucky high school basketball player to score more than 4,000 points in his career. Perry achieved that feat when he tallied 32 points in his team’s win over Bracken County.